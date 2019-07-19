Sun and showers for Ireland this weekend as second summer heatwave predicted for Europe

Met Éireann is predicting showers and sun for the weekend. Source: Met Éireann

AS EUROPE PREPARES for a potential second summer heatwave Ireland is set to once again avoid high temperatures, with humidity and scattered showers predicted for this weekend.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for today across the whole country – Met Éireann has warned people to expect “heavy thundery downpours”, which could lead to flooding in some areas.

The weather will also feel humid, with temperatures reaching 21 degrees in some areas.

According to Met Éireann, we can expect sunny spells and scattered showers on Saturday – with temperatures of between 16 and 21 degrees.

Sunday will be more unsettled, with the west and north of the country projected to experience heavy rain. The day will be warm though, with temperatures expected to reach between 18 and 22 degrees.

A second Europe-wide heatwave is not yet definite, but Météo France has predicted high temperatures for the country next week, while at least one climate scientist has told Euronews that the coming month could become the hottest July on record.

Germany, the UK, Austria and Spain could all be in line to experience high temperatures.

In June, countries across Europe experienced rocketing temperatures and a lengthy heatwave. During the heatwave, France recorded its highest ever temperature of 44.3 degrees.