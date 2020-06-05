No wedding bells for the time being as guidance on marriage ceremonies earmarked for later phases

COUPLES HOPING TO get married will have to wait a little longer for news of when weddings can return.

While the government today announced a significant easing of Covid-19 restrictions from Monday 8 June as the country embarks on Phase Two, there were no announcements made on whether weddings can return.

In response to a question from reporters, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that weddings will be “one of the things we’ll be considering as part of the advice in relation to Phase Three and Four”

“We had no specific recommendation on that in this phase,” he said.

Phase Two does mean that there are some changes to what’s allowed at funerals, where families of the bereaved have said that Covid-19 restrictions feel particularly onerous.

Up to 25 immediate family and close friends may attend funeral services for loved ones from Monday. A maximum of 10 people were permitted to attend a funeral since mid-March.

This guidance is not yet being applied to weddings.

The original government roadmap stated that small weddings would be permitted by Phase Four, which is due to begin on 20 July.

The roadmap said that “small social gatherings by family and close friends” such as small weddings and baptisms, limited to a certain number for a limited period while maintaining social distancing, would be permitted from 20 July.

Phase Two begins on 8 June, with Phrase Three earmarked to begin on 29 June and Phase Four to start on 20 July.

The government is stressing that, while restrictions on travel and on many activities have been eased, people should “stay local”.

Phase One of the reopening plan – which saw the return of construction workers, and large-scale hardware retailers opening their doors once again – began on 18 May.