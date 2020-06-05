This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 5 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No wedding bells for the time being as guidance on marriage ceremonies earmarked for later phases

Advice on weddings will be considered by health officials later.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 5 Jun 2020, 4:06 PM
23 minutes ago 3,059 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5115928
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

COUPLES HOPING TO get married will have to wait a little longer for news of when weddings can return. 

While the government today announced a significant easing of Covid-19 restrictions from Monday 8 June as the country embarks on Phase Two, there were no announcements made on whether weddings can return. 

In response to a question from reporters, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that weddings will be “one of the things we’ll be considering as part of the advice in relation to Phase Three and Four”

“We had no specific recommendation on that in this phase,” he said. 

Phase Two does mean that there are some changes to what’s allowed at funerals, where families of the bereaved have said that Covid-19 restrictions feel particularly onerous. 

Up to 25 immediate family and close friends may attend funeral services for loved ones from Monday.  A maximum of 10 people were permitted to attend a funeral since mid-March.

Related Reads

05.06.20 Funerals of up to 25 attendees permitted from Monday as church services set to resume from 29 June
05.06.20 Groups of up to six people allowed to meet indoors or outdoors from Monday

This guidance is not yet being applied to weddings.

The original government roadmap stated that small weddings would be permitted by Phase Four, which is due to begin on 20 July.

The roadmap said that “small social gatherings by family and close friends” such as small weddings and baptisms, limited to a certain number for a limited period while maintaining social distancing, would be permitted from 20 July. 

Phase Two begins on 8 June, with Phrase Three earmarked to begin on 29 June and Phase Four to start on 20 July.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The government is stressing that, while restrictions on travel and on many activities have been eased, people should “stay local”. 

Phase One of the reopening plan – which saw the return of construction workers, and large-scale hardware retailers opening their doors once again – began on 18 May. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie