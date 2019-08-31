This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 31 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How many European countries have lost their measles-free status? It's the week in numbers

Plus the average starting salary for graduates.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 7:01 PM
17 minutes ago 415 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4789789
Image: Shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen
Image: Shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.  

€65 million: The Department of Justice has issued a €65 million tender for a new Direct Provision centre for asylum seekers. 

12: The number of meat factories apparently brought to a halt by blockades, as protests by beef farmers continue in the wake of widespread disappointment over a proposed deal. 

60: A ban on burning in Brazil will last 60 days, as the country struggles to deal with the fires raging through the Amazon. 

57,500: The number of people who descended on Stradbally for this weekend’s Electric Picnic festival to see Florence & the Machine, The Strokes and Hozier. 

4: The number of countries – the UK, Greece, the Czech Republic and Albania – that have lost their measles-free status as the number of cases increases across Europe. 

611: The number of apartments developers are hoping to build on the site of the former RTÉ campus. 

2: The number of weeks climate activist Greta Thunberg spent at sea as she travelled to New York to attend a climate change conference. The 16-year-old had refused to take a plane because of carbon emissions. 

1%: How much the value of sterling initially fell by after Boris Johnson asked the queen to suspend parliament earlier this week. 

€30,409: The average starting salary for a graduate jumped from €29,060 last year to exceed €30,000, according to a report published this week. 

7: A school in Glanmire in Cork welcomed seven sets of twins as part of the new first-year intake. 

635: The number of Brexit Party general election candidates unveiled this week by Nigel Farage. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie