How many European countries have lost their measles-free status? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

€65 million: The Department of Justice has issued a €65 million tender for a new Direct Provision centre for asylum seekers.

12: The number of meat factories apparently brought to a halt by blockades, as protests by beef farmers continue in the wake of widespread disappointment over a proposed deal.

60: A ban on burning in Brazil will last 60 days, as the country struggles to deal with the fires raging through the Amazon.

57,500: The number of people who descended on Stradbally for this weekend’s Electric Picnic festival to see Florence & the Machine, The Strokes and Hozier.

4: The number of countries – the UK, Greece, the Czech Republic and Albania – that have lost their measles-free status as the number of cases increases across Europe.

611: The number of apartments developers are hoping to build on the site of the former RTÉ campus.

2: The number of weeks climate activist Greta Thunberg spent at sea as she travelled to New York to attend a climate change conference. The 16-year-old had refused to take a plane because of carbon emissions.

1%: How much the value of sterling initially fell by after Boris Johnson asked the queen to suspend parliament earlier this week.

€30,409: The average starting salary for a graduate jumped from €29,060 last year to exceed €30,000, according to a report published this week.

7: A school in Glanmire in Cork welcomed seven sets of twins as part of the new first-year intake.

635: The number of Brexit Party general election candidates unveiled this week by Nigel Farage.