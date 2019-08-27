Seven sets of twins enrol for first year at Glanmire school... for the second year running

GLANMIRE COMMUNITY COLLEGE near Cork city welcomed its new intake of students today, with seven sets of twins part of the first year group for the second year in a row.

The teachers in Glanmire should be up for the challenge, however, as these seven sets of twins will be joining the 27 sets of twins and one set of triplets already at the school.

Principal Ronan McCarthy welcomed the new students to his school.

He said: “In particular, and for the second year in succession, we welcome seven sets of twins into our first-year group, which is a one in 300 generations occurrence.

Though there is much that they may share, we look forward to developing their many talents and meeting their unique and individual needs.

The incoming twins come from five separate schools in Cork, with their interests varying from magic to Irish dancing to hurling.

The college is based just off the M8 near Sarsfield GAA club around 10km from Cork city.