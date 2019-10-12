This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How many food businesses received closure orders last month? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The number of Irish restaurants that received a Michelin star this week.

By Adam Daly Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 7:22 PM
Image: Shutterstock/torook
Image: Shutterstock/torook

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

€6.64 million: The amount of money that Fáilte Ireland is investing in the development of a new state-of-the-art museum in Galway city.

38: The number of years it had been since Iranian women were allowed to attend a football match. Iran was the world’s last nation to lift a bar on women at matches after Saudi Arabia recently did so.

10: The number of food businesses that were ordered to partially or fully close after being found in breach of food safety legislation in September.

€500: The fine a man received after being convicted of illegally using dogs to hunt hares without a licence in Co Wexford.

€9,650: The amount that six politicians have had to refund after an audit found they could not provide supporting evidence to justify claiming such allowances.

325 million: The number of years that the fossilised bones of a tiny amphibian-like creature discovered in Co Clare date back. 

27: The percentage of burglars who come through the front door, according to figures from the Garda Analysis Services. 

6: The number of towns that were not included in this year’s Tidy Towns competition because the applications weren’t received by the Department of Rural and Community Development due to apparent email issues.

18: The number of Irish restaurants that received a Michelin star at a ceremony in London this week. 

17: The number of spoons of sugar that some energy drinks contain, according to a report from Safefood. 

