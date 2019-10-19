How much of Ireland's treated drinking water is lost in leaks? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

€165,000: The fine handed down by the National Transport Authority to Dublin Bus for failing to meet contractual punctuality targets during the first half of the year.

43: The percentage of Ireland’s treated drinking water that is lost in leaks throughout its piping system.

1: The number of months that RTÉ’s longwave radio service was off the air while ‘remedial work’ was carried out.

14: The number of days that actress Felicity Huffman will spend in prison for her part in the college admissions scandal. She reported to a federal prison in California this week to serve her sentence.

€462,000: The average amount of money the State has paid hotels and guesthouses per week to house the soaring numbers of asylum seekers in emergency accommodation.

28: The number of years that Penneys in Rathfarnham was in business before its closure was announced this week.

90,000: The number of people who have applied for audience tickets for the Late Late Toy Show in the last week.

69: The percentage of Irish people who believed a Brexit deal wouldn’t be reached this week.

12,201: The number of complaints that Bus Éireann received from customers last year.

200: The number of workers that Bord na Móna plans to redeploy as it embarks on a programme of rehabilitation of bogs in the midlands.