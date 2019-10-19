This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How much of Ireland's treated drinking water is lost in leaks? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The number of people who have applied for audience tickets for the Late Late Toy Show.

By Adam Daly Saturday 19 Oct 2019, 7:34 PM
37 minutes ago 1,128 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4857157
Image: Shutterstock/IanRedding
Image: Shutterstock/IanRedding

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

€165,000: The fine handed down by the National Transport Authority to Dublin Bus for failing to meet contractual punctuality targets during the first half of the year.

43: The percentage of Ireland’s treated drinking water that is lost in leaks throughout its piping system. 

1: The number of months that RTÉ’s longwave radio service was off the air while ‘remedial work’ was carried out. 

14: The number of days that actress Felicity Huffman will spend in prison for her part in the college admissions scandal. She reported to a federal prison in California this week to serve her sentence. 

€462,000: The average amount of money the State has paid hotels and guesthouses per week to house the soaring numbers of asylum seekers in emergency accommodation.

28: The number of years that Penneys in Rathfarnham was in business before its closure was announced this week.

90,000: The number of people who have applied for audience tickets for the Late Late Toy Show in the last week. 

69: The percentage of Irish people who believed a Brexit deal wouldn’t be reached this week. 

12,201: The number of complaints that Bus Éireann received from customers last year. 

200: The number of workers that Bord na Móna plans to redeploy as it embarks on a programme of rehabilitation of bogs in the midlands.

