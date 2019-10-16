Over 90,000 applications for Late Late Toy Show tickets

OVER 90,000 PEOPLE have applied for audience tickets for the Late Late Toy Show since they were released on Friday.

The show, which will air on RTÉ One on 29 November, is an annual Christmas TV event.

Host Ryan Tubridy said he was “gobsmacked” by the demand.

“It just gets bigger and bigger, everyone seems to want to be there. I think it’s also in response to how warm and kind and inclusive the show is,” he said.

“If I wasn’t doing what I do, I would also be among the 100,000 applicants for tickets,” Tubridy added.

Over 5,000 acts from across Ireland have applied for the chance to take part in the show.

“The train leaves the station essentially this week, with all the audience applicants and all the auditions. There’s a fierce bang of tinsel in the air and we are getting ready to do this,” Tubridy said.

There will be auditions for the show in Cork next Monday.

Last year’s show, which took inspiration from the film The Greatest Showman , was watched by over 1.5 million people.

The show was watched in over 100 countries outside of Ireland with people watching in countries like Myanmar, Burundi, Haiti and Mongolia.