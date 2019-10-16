This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 16 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 90,000 applications for Late Late Toy Show tickets

Host Ryan Tubridy said he was ‘gobsmacked’ by the demand.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 1:57 PM
45 minutes ago 2,660 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4853864
Ryan Tubridy hosting last year's show.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Ryan Tubridy hosting last year's show.
Ryan Tubridy hosting last year's show.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

OVER 90,000 PEOPLE have applied for audience tickets for the Late Late Toy Show since they were released on Friday. 

The show, which will air on RTÉ One on 29 November, is an annual Christmas TV event.

Host Ryan Tubridy said he was “gobsmacked” by the demand. 

“It just gets bigger and bigger, everyone seems to want to be there. I think it’s also in response to how warm and kind and inclusive the show is,” he said. 

“If I wasn’t doing what I do, I would also be among the 100,000 applicants for tickets,” Tubridy added. 

Over 5,000 acts from across Ireland have applied for the chance to take part in the show. 

“The train leaves the station essentially this week, with all the audience applicants and all the auditions. There’s a fierce bang of tinsel in the air and we are getting ready to do this,” Tubridy said. 

There will be auditions for the show in Cork next Monday. 

Last year’s show, which took inspiration from the film The Greatest Showman , was watched by over 1.5 million people. 

The show was watched in over 100 countries outside of Ireland with people watching in countries like Myanmar, Burundi, Haiti and Mongolia.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie