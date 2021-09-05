'Hi Leo, from the Piglet': The week in quotes

Source: Sam Boal

Hi Leo, from the Piglet.

A text from former Minister Katherine Zappone to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on the evening of Friday, 16 July from The Piglet wine bar in Dublin’s Temple Bar.

Is it definitely legal? Probably ok. Organised outdoor gathering of fewer than 200 people?

Varadkar’s response to Zappone’s text about attending her Merrion Hotel event.

Source: Julien Behal/Rollingnews.ie

Time is now right to begin to move from regulation and widespread restrictions on people’s personal freedom to an approach primarily defined by public health advice, personal judgement and responsibility.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin in his address to the nation on Monday announcing the Government’s plan for the final easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Source: Sasko Lazarov

For those who say that it’s just purely the public sector who can get us out of the housing crisis that’s just not correct, we need public and private together to deliver over 33,000 homes a year which we’re going to get to.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme following the publication of the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ strategy.

Source: PA

The life of Pat Hume was one of total commitment to community, to the possibilities of peace, to the measures of non-violence that were necessary to assert, vindicate and achieve the results of civil rights.

President Michael D Higgins following the death of Pat Hume, the widow of former SDLP leader John Hume.

Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Vaccine scepticism and science denial is holding us back from stabilising this crisis. It serves no purpose, and is good for no one.

Statement by World Health Organization Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge on the “stagnating Covid-19 vaccination uptake” in the region.

Source: Alamy Stock Photo

It seems to me now that policymakers have to be almost surgical — it’s no longer a question of massive support, it’s going to be a question of focused, targeted support in those sectors that have been badly hurt.

At a Time Magazine event, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said it could be time to wind down large-scale, pandemic-era government supports for beleaguered economies.