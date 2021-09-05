#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Sunday 5 September 2021
Advertisement

'Hi Leo, from the Piglet': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week

By Ian Curran Sunday 5 Sep 2021, 6:30 PM
6 minutes ago 404 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5538177

file-photo-the-government-is-coming-under-increasing-pressure-to-address-the-merriongate-controversy-as-former-minister-barry-cowen-calls-on-the-taoiseach-to-acknowledge-the-varadkar-texts-end Source: Sam Boal

Hi Leo, from the Piglet.

A text from former Minister Katherine Zappone to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on the evening of Friday, 16 July from The Piglet wine bar in Dublin’s Temple Bar.

embed-text

Is it definitely legal? Probably ok. Organised outdoor gathering of fewer than 200 people? 

Varadkar’s response to Zappone’s text about attending her Merrion Hotel event.

Taoiseach Michael Martin 06 Source: Julien Behal/Rollingnews.ie

Time is now right to begin to move from regulation and widespread restrictions on people’s personal freedom to an approach primarily defined by public health advice, personal judgement and responsibility.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin in his address to the nation on Monday announcing the Government’s plan for the final easing of Covid-19 restrictions. 

Cabinet meeting 023 Source: Sasko Lazarov

For those who say that it’s just purely the public sector who can get us out of the housing crisis that’s just not correct, we need public and private together to deliver over 33,000 homes a year which we’re going to get to. 

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme following the publication of the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ strategy.

ulster-hume-wife-nobel Source: PA

The life of Pat Hume was one of total commitment to community, to the possibilities of peace, to the measures of non-violence that were necessary to assert, vindicate and achieve the results of civil rights.

President Michael D Higgins following the death of Pat Hume, the widow of former SDLP leader John Hume.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

saint-petersburg-russia-3rd-june-2021-hans-henri-marcel-paul-kluge-regional-director-for-europe-of-the-world-health-organization-who-seen-during-the-st-petersburg-international-economic-forum Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Vaccine scepticism and science denial is holding us back from stabilising this crisis. It serves no purpose, and is good for no one.

Statement by World Health Organization Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge on the “stagnating Covid-19 vaccination uptake” in the region.

brussels-belgium-12th-july-2021-president-of-european-central-bank-ecb-christine-lagarde-during-a-family-picture-at-the-end-of-a-meeting-of-eurogroup-finance-ministers-at-the-european-council-i Source: Alamy Stock Photo

It seems to me now that policymakers have to be almost surgical — it’s no longer a question of massive support, it’s going to be a question of focused, targeted support in those sectors that have been badly hurt.

At a Time Magazine event, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said it could be time to wind down large-scale, pandemic-era government supports for beleaguered economies.

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie