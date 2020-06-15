This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 15 June, 2020
Sun, rain and thunder: We're in for a mixed bag of weather this week

The weekend was very changeable – we’re in for more of that over the next few days.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 15 Jun 2020, 7:43 AM
14 minutes ago 1,396 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5122828
Image: Shutterstock/LeManna
Image: Shutterstock/LeManna

THE WEATHER THIS week is set to be quite changeable this week, with high enough temperatures and a mix between sunny weather and rain.

Yesterday, a Status Yellow thunder warning was issued for 19 counties from 6am until 11pm today; this will be mostly for counties in the west north and middle of the country.

According to Met Éireann, today will start dry and sunny.

We’ll have showers by lunchtime with a heavy with the chance of thunder, bringing a chance of local flooding in some areas. These showers will be most frequent over the midlands and north.

Highest temperatures today will be between 20 and 23 degrees in the midlands and north, closer to 18 degrees around the coasts.

Tomorrow morning will be mainly dry for much of the country.

There will be isolated showers that will become more frequent and widespread in the afternoon, and will be most frequent and heaviest in Leinster.

Highest temperatures on Tuesday will be between 15 to 17 degrees, and up to 20 degrees in the southeast.

On Wednesday, the showers will be most frequent in the south and southeast, while  elsewhere there’ll be drier weather with sunny spells.

Highest temperatures of 18 or 19 degrees generally, a little lower in the west, with light northerly winds. Mainly dry overnight with temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

By Thursday, showers will be most frequent in Munster and south Leinster with light northerly winds becoming variable in direction. 

There’ll be showers in Ulster on Friday but elsewhere will be mainly dry as winds become light to moderate westerly and sunshine spreads from the west.

Although it’s still early days to forecast the weekend weather accurately, current indications suggest a spell of warm settled weather will return next weekend as pressure builds over Ireland again.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

