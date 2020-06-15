Sun, rain and thunder: We're in for a mixed bag of weather this week

THE WEATHER THIS week is set to be quite changeable this week, with high enough temperatures and a mix between sunny weather and rain.

Yesterday, a Status Yellow thunder warning was issued for 19 counties from 6am until 11pm today; this will be mostly for counties in the west north and middle of the country.

According to Met Éireann, today will start dry and sunny.

We’ll have showers by lunchtime with a heavy with the chance of thunder, bringing a chance of local flooding in some areas. These showers will be most frequent over the midlands and north.

Highest temperatures today will be between 20 and 23 degrees in the midlands and north, closer to 18 degrees around the coasts.

Tomorrow morning will be mainly dry for much of the country.

There will be isolated showers that will become more frequent and widespread in the afternoon, and will be most frequent and heaviest in Leinster.

Highest temperatures on Tuesday will be between 15 to 17 degrees, and up to 20 degrees in the southeast.

On Wednesday, the showers will be most frequent in the south and southeast, while elsewhere there’ll be drier weather with sunny spells.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Highest temperatures of 18 or 19 degrees generally, a little lower in the west, with light northerly winds. Mainly dry overnight with temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

By Thursday, showers will be most frequent in Munster and south Leinster with light northerly winds becoming variable in direction.

There’ll be showers in Ulster on Friday but elsewhere will be mainly dry as winds become light to moderate westerly and sunshine spreads from the west.

Although it’s still early days to forecast the weekend weather accurately, current indications suggest a spell of warm settled weather will return next weekend as pressure builds over Ireland again.