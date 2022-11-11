Mild conditions to continue, but there's plenty of cloud and rain in store this weekend

IT’S GOING TO be a wet and windy few days ahead, with plenty of rain in store for much of the country over the weekend.

Temperatures have been unusually warm this November, as Met Éireann’s Evelyn Cusack told The Journal earlier this week. But while the weather is set to stay mild, it’s not going to stay very dry.

The forecaster said rain will become widespread overnight tonight, turning heavier in the west and southwest of the country, though temperatures won’t fall below 7 to 13 degrees.

Tomorrow morning will be mild and misty with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. It will become dry for most of the country through the afternoon and evening with hazy sunny spells developing and temperatures reaching highs of 13 and 15 degrees.

Isolated patches of rain will develop for much of Saturday night, but it will remain generally dry and cloudy. More persistent rain will develop in the west and southwest before dawn. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate southeasterly winds.

Sunday morning will see outbreaks of rain spread across the western half of the country, turning heavy in places.

There will be some sunny spells further to the east, but the rain will extend into eastern areas in the afternoon and evening. The northeast will likely have a dry day.

Further outbreaks of rain will develop in many areas on Sunday night, though it will gradually ease up through the night and become confined to the northeast by morning.

It will be a little cooler though, with lowest temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees in light southerly winds.

On Monday, the rain will clear the northeast early and leave dry and bright spells for most of the day. Later in the evening, however, heavy outbreaks of rain will start pushing in to the southwest.

The highest temperatures we can expect are 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate south to southeast winds, but the winds may get stronger later in the afternoon.

Early indications for the rest of the week are that it will remain unsettled, Met Éireann said, with the possibility of very strong winds at times.