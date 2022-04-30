#Open journalism No news is bad news

QUIZ: How well do you know Wes Anderson's films?

Test your knowledge…

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 30 Apr 2022, 10:00 PM
RENOWNED AMERICAN FILMMAKER Wes Anderson will mark his 53rd birthday this weekend.

To celebrate the man who gave us gems like The Royal Tenenbaums and The Grand Budapest Hotel, we thought we’d test your knowledge of his films.

What was Anderson's first film?
The Royal Tenenbaums
Bottle Rocket

Rushmore
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Who co-wrote Rushmore with Anderson?
Jason Schwartzman
Olivia Williams

Owen Wilson
Bill Murray
Name the character in Rushmore played by Jason Schwartzman?
Herman Blume
Nelson Guggenheim

Magnus Buchan
Max Fischer
In what year was The Royal Tenenbaums relesed?
2001
2002

2003
2004
What was the occupation of Etheline Tenenbaum - played by Anjelica Huston?
Accountant
Archaeologist

Librarian
Forensic anthropologist
In the 2009 stop-motion flick Fantastic Mr Fox, who is the voice of Foxy Fox?
George Clooney
Meryl Streep

Bill Murray
Willem Dafoe
In which decade is the film Moonrise Kingdom set?
40s
50s

60s
70s
In The Grand Budapest Hotel, what is Zero Moustafa's first position at the hotel?
Lobby boy
Elevator operator

Valet
Coatcheck
What colour is The Grand Budapest Hotel?
Red
Purple

Pink
Blue
Who voiced Chief the dog in Isle of Dogs?
Jeff Goldblum
Bill Murray

Edward Norton
Bryan Cranston
Name the fictional town in which the The French Dispatch is set...
Ennui-sur-Blasé
Châlons-en-Champagne

Sainte-Mère-Église
Ivry-sur-Seine
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
You scored out of !
Fintastic
You scored out of !
Turtely Awful
