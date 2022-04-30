QUIZ: How well do you know Wes Anderson's films?

RENOWNED AMERICAN FILMMAKER Wes Anderson will mark his 53rd birthday this weekend.

To celebrate the man who gave us gems like The Royal Tenenbaums and The Grand Budapest Hotel, we thought we’d test your knowledge of his films.

What was Anderson's first film? The Royal Tenenbaums Bottle Rocket

Rushmore The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou Who co-wrote Rushmore with Anderson? Jason Schwartzman Olivia Williams

Owen Wilson Bill Murray Name the character in Rushmore played by Jason Schwartzman? Herman Blume Nelson Guggenheim

Magnus Buchan Max Fischer In what year was The Royal Tenenbaums relesed? 2001 2002

2003 2004 What was the occupation of Etheline Tenenbaum - played by Anjelica Huston? Accountant Archaeologist

Librarian Forensic anthropologist In the 2009 stop-motion flick Fantastic Mr Fox, who is the voice of Foxy Fox? George Clooney Meryl Streep

Bill Murray Willem Dafoe In which decade is the film Moonrise Kingdom set? 40s 50s

60s 70s In The Grand Budapest Hotel, what is Zero Moustafa's first position at the hotel? Lobby boy Elevator operator

Valet Coatcheck What colour is The Grand Budapest Hotel? Red Purple

Pink Blue Who voiced Chief the dog in Isle of Dogs? Jeff Goldblum Bill Murray

Edward Norton Bryan Cranston Name the fictional town in which the The French Dispatch is set... Ennui-sur-Blasé Châlons-en-Champagne

