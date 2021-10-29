Westlife announce Ireland and UK stadium tour starting next summer

WESTLIFE HAVE ANNOUNCED that they will embark on an extensive Ireland and UK tour in 2022.

The boyband will kick off their Wild Dreams tour with a show at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 8 July.

The tour will then move to the UK before returning to Ireland for two shows at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 12 and 13 August.

“We are incredibly excited to announce news of The Wild Dreams Tour and to finally get back performing to all of our fans at the UK’s and Ireland’s biggest venues,” the band said in a statement.

“After the last 18 months, this tour means more to us than any that we’ve ever done before. It will be a massive celebration and will bring us closer to our fans than ever before.

UK & Ireland, we’re coming back on tour and we can’t wait to see you! What a moment it will be! Pre-order our new album ‘Wild Dreams’ from the Dig! Store by Wednesday 3rd November at 12:00 GMT to gain early access to tickets for our UK & Ireland 2022 tour.https://t.co/kJJ5o61A9H pic.twitter.com/0Gdn7D2VAh — Westlife (@westlifemusic) October 29, 2021

“We’re planning some spectacular shows which will include all of our greatest hits and some special surprises.”

The band had a reunion tour in 2019 where they played gigs in 27 countries.

They have just released their new single Starlight, the first track from their new album Wild Dreams, which is available for pre-order now.

Tickets for The Wild Dreams Tour go on sale on Friday, 5 November at 8am from Ticketmaster.ie.