Man in his 60s dies following serious assault in Westport over the weekend

A MAN WHO had been been in a critical condition following a serious assault in Westport, Co Mayo that occurred on Friday night has died at Mayo University Hospital.

Peter McDermott (60s), originally from Co Leitrim, passed away earlier this evening, gardaí said in a statement.

The State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will now take place in due course. A family liaison officer has been appointed, a Garda spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Earlier today, a man in his 20s who had been arrested as part of this investigation was released from custody. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public of Prosecutions.

“Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them,” the spokesperson said.

“Any pedestrians or road users who were in the vicinity of High Street in Westport between 1.00am and 2.00am this morning, Saturday 9 September 2023 and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.”

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.