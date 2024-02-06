Advertisement
Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Wet and blustery morning ahead with risk of spot flooding, Met Éireann warns

Temperatures are staying quite low, but milder in southern parts until later in the day.
56 minutes ago

TODAY IS SET to be cold and icy, with the possibility of spot flooding in the west and southwest due to heavy showers.

According to Met Éireann, this morning will be wet in many areas with bouts of heavy rain, particularly the west and southwest.

The afternoon looks brighter in the west, as the rain is to clear gradually, but icy conditions will remain into the evening. 

Temperatures are staying quite low with highs of 5 to 8 degrees generally, and milder in southern parts until later in the day.

Fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds are forecast for the northwest to north and ease.

Tonight, most areas will be dry and clear, but some wintry showers may pop up near the northern coast.

It will be a cold night as temperatures are to fall to between -2 and +2 degrees.

Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
4
