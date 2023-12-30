Poll: Will you make a New Year's resolution?

AS 2023 DRAWS to a close and 2024 begins on Monday, many people will be making New Year’s resolutions.
Some people see them as a good way to kick start a new habit or cut out an old one.
However, others think resolutions don’t work and just put unnecessary pressure on people at what can already be a stressful time.
We want to know: Will you make a New Year’s resolution?
Poll Results:
No, they don't work (541)
Yes, I do it most years (189)
Yes, I don't normally but will this time (150)
I'm not sure (94)
Advertisement
have your say