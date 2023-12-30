Advertisement
Some people view resolutions as a good way to kick start a new habit or cut out an old one Shutterstock/Carlos_Pascual
Poll: Will you make a New Year's resolution?

Some people swear by making resolutions, but others hate them.
AS 2023 DRAWS to a close and 2024 begins on Monday, many people will be making New Year’s resolutions.

Some people see them as a good way to kick start a new habit or cut out an old one.

However, others think resolutions don’t work and just put unnecessary pressure on people at what can already be a stressful time.

We want to know: Will you make a New Year’s resolution?


Poll Results:

No, they don't work (541)
Yes, I do it most years (189)
Yes, I don't normally but will this time (150)
I'm not sure (94)




