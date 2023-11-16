Advertisement

Thursday 16 November 2023
Patrick Kielty's first Late Late Toy Show announced for 24 November

It’s here already.
5.9k
12
1 hour ago

The Late Late Show / YouTube

IT’S HERE ALREADY.

RTÉ has revealed that Patrick Kielty’s first time as the host of the Late Late Toy Show will broadcast live on Friday 24 November.

The first television advert for the episode shows a classroom of kids teaching Kielty what he needs to do to fulfil their Toy-Show wishes.

The advert, which will be broadcasted for the first time tonight, ends with an ominous warning to Kielty from one of the children: “Don’t mess it up.”

This will be Kielty’s first ‘Toy Show’ since taking over as host of the programme in September. His first episode as host reached nearly one million viewers, peaking at 934,000.

RTÉ announced the Co Down comedian would replace Ryan Tubridy in May, only weeks before scandal broke in RTÉ around Tubridy’s pay.

Muiris O'Cearbhaill
