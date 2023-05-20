Patrick Kielty announced as new host of The Late Late Show

PATRICK KIELTY HAS been announced as the new Late Late Show presenter.

Throughout the years, the Co Down comedian has presented shows such as Channel 4′s Chance Lottery and Patrick Kielty Almost Live on BBC One.

In 2018, he presented the Bafta nominated documentary My Dad, the Peace Deal and Me on BBC Two.

Kielty currently hosts a morning show on BBC Radio’s 5Live.

Today, the comedian said that he is “thrilled” to be taking over as the next host of the Late Late.

“To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can’t thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show.

“I’m also genuinely humbled to become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people, at home and around the world. I can’t wait to get started on one of the greatest jobs in television,” Kielty added.

RTÉ’s Director of Content Jim Jennings said that Kielty will bring an “exciting new dynamic to the show”.

“We have very definite ideas for the show already in the works and we’ll be busy behind the scenes shaping the series for launch. We’ll be back in August to tell you all about it,” he added.

In March, Ryan Tubridy announced that he will step down as host at the end of the current season on 26 May.

Since then, several high-profile figures removed themselves from the running.

Less than a week after Tubridy announced his upcoming departure, Prime Time presenter Miriam O’Callaghan ruled herself out of the contest. RTÉ’s Claire Byrne and Sarah McInerney also pulled out of contention to replace Tubridy.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.