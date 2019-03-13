This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'What the guards will know': Expert tells court of indentations found on page in Patrick Quirke home

DJ Bobby Ryan’s body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm leased by Patrick Quirke in April 2013.

By Eoin Reynolds Wednesday 13 Mar 2019, 3:20 PM
Patrick Quirke at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin
Image: RollingNews.ie
Patrick Quirke at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin
Patrick Quirke at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin
Image: RollingNews.ie

A GARDA DOCUMENTS and handwriting expert developed indentations made on a page found in Patrick Quirke’s home and discovered somebody had written: “What the guards will know,” and details relating to Bobby Ryan’s disappearance.

Following on from yesterday’s evidence when a garda detailed notes relating to the investigation written on an A4 page found in Quirke’s home, Detective Garda Jeremiah Moloney said he examined pages found during the search.

He explained that when a person is writing the pages below can develop indentations that may not be visible to the naked eye. Using an Electrostatic Detection Device, known as an ESDA machine, he said it is possible to develop those indentations.

When he carried out the procedure on the document he said that he was able to confidently record on one side of the page that someone had written: “What the gardaí will know.” Two lines below that he found the words: “Murdered poss in house.” Four lines below that was the word “location” and a question mark.

Further down the page he found “Mary \ walk \ kids to school?” and the word “yes” with a ring around it. 

On line 16 of the page he found the words: “dispose of clothes \ phone \ any other evidence.”

On line 25 it read: “Mary had to see him, be with him.” The document also noted: “Mary” followed by something illegible and then: “Needle in haystack.” The writing also mentioned that “Bobby stayed in yard, ie two mins \ ten mins.”

On the other side of the page he found the words: “Agitate need water,” “Tuesday” and a person’s name towards the bottom of the page. 

The witness agreed with Lorcan Staines for the defence that the indentations he found could have come from multiple pages and that in some places there was so much cross writing that he couldn’t make out what was written. He further agreed that he can’t say how many different notes made up either page.

Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of part-time DJ Bobby Ryan. Mr Ryan went missing on 3 June 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home at about 6.30am.

His body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary 22 months later in April 2013. The prosecution claims Quirke murdered Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with the deceased’s girlfriend Lowry (52).

The trial continues this afternoon in front of Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of six men and six women.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

Eoin Reynolds

