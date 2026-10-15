Our top 5 watches this weekend

THE WEEKEND IS kicking off – but what should you watch?

We’ve taken a look through what’s on offer and picked out series and movies to check out over the next three days on streaming and the telly.

The Diplomat

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler Netflix Netflix

Keri Russell is back to play US ambassador Kate Wyler in season four of The Diplomat, with Rufus Sewell as her husband Hal Wyler. In the last series, Kate brokered a fragile peace between the US and UK, and she and Hal are just about hanging on to their marriage (a theme throughout the series). Meanwhile, there’s continued drama involving President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) and Hal, while a conspiracy to steal Russia’s most powerful weapon pushes the US towards war.

Streaming on Netflix.

The Zoo

Imani the hippo in The Zoo RTÉ RTÉ

The Zoo is back on RTÉ One for another season. There’s plenty more behind-the-scenes action, including joyous arrivals, heartwarming reunions and conservation stories. We meet keepers as well as animal newcomers like a giant anteater, a tamandua, and a six-banded armadillo. Plus 18-year-old hippo Imani undergoes the first cataract surgery ever performed on a hippopotamus.

Streaming on RTÉ Player and airing Mondays at 7pm on RTÉ One.

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Tyson

Tyson poster Netflix Netflix

The boxer Mike Tyson has had quite the controversial and fascinating life. Now comes a four-part documentary that traces his life from his upbringing in Brooklyn to becoming the youngest heavyweight champion ever. This is described as a “turbulent story of fame, influence, and controversy that nearly destroyed” Tyson.

Streaming on Netflix.

No Worries If Not

Emma Doran in No Worries If Not RTÉ RTÉ

The Irish sketch show is back for a third season, which it feels like its strongest yet. A heap of great Irish comedians – including Emma Doran, Justine Stafford, Michael Fry, Killian Sundermann and Seán Burke – are behind the show, and they’re joined by guests like Siobhán McSweeney and Aoife Dunne. There are sketches on everything from bonkers parenting classes to a dad-and-daughter criminal duo.

No Worries If Not airs on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player Thursdays at 10.30pm

Treasure Island

Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel gets the TV treatment in this new series which stars Tom Sweet, David Oyelowo and Hayley Atwell. Across the six episodes, a man named Jim Hawkins and his mum come into possession of an old treasure map. But also searching for the buried treasure are a British agent and a pirate. Oyelowo plays Long John Silver, while Tom Sweet is Jim Hawkins. The series has been described as a “bold, high-stakes coming-of-age adventure series for a new generation”.

Streaming on Paramount+.