This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 15 September 2020
Advertisement

The Explainer: What you need to know about the new Covid-19 levels and restrictions

The Living With Covid plan was launched earlier today.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 8:02 PM
52 minutes ago 6,066 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5205251
Image: Rolling News
Image: Rolling News

TODAY WAS A big day for the country, thanks to the launch of the Living With Covid Plan.

The plan sets out the options for how Ireland can deal with the Covid-19 pandemic over the next six months, through a series of five ‘levels’ with varying restrictions.

Right now, the country is at Level 2 – but Dublin has a few extra restrictions, due to the incidence rate in the capital.

The risk posed by Covid-19 was highlighted only hours after the press conference for the plan, when the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly had to self-isolate after feeling unwell and going for a Covid-19 test. This meant that the Cabinet had to restrict their movements, and it even led to a temporary stalling of the Dáil.

In this week’s podcast, we talk you through what you need to know about the plan.

Reporters Michelle Hennessy and Cónal Thomas look at the various levels and what is allowed under them; NPHET’s relationship with the government and how this has evolved; and what the restrictions mean for the arts, sport, and weddings.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll and producer Aoife Barry, producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guests were Michelle Hennessy and Cónal Thomas. Design by Palash Somani.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie