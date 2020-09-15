The Explainer: What you need to know about the new Covid-19 levels and restrictions

TODAY WAS A big day for the country, thanks to the launch of the Living With Covid Plan.

The plan sets out the options for how Ireland can deal with the Covid-19 pandemic over the next six months, through a series of five ‘levels’ with varying restrictions.

Right now, the country is at Level 2 – but Dublin has a few extra restrictions, due to the incidence rate in the capital.

The risk posed by Covid-19 was highlighted only hours after the press conference for the plan, when the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly had to self-isolate after feeling unwell and going for a Covid-19 test. This meant that the Cabinet had to restrict their movements, and it even led to a temporary stalling of the Dáil.

In this week’s podcast, we talk you through what you need to know about the plan.

Reporters Michelle Hennessy and Cónal Thomas look at the various levels and what is allowed under them; NPHET’s relationship with the government and how this has evolved; and what the restrictions mean for the arts, sport, and weddings.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll and producer Aoife Barry, producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guests were Michelle Hennessy and Cónal Thomas. Design by Palash Somani.