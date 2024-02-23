Poll: Which Beatle would you most like to watch a film about?

FOUR FILMS ABOUT The Beatles are being made by director Sam Mendes.

Each film will be told from the perspective of a different Beatles member, with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison granting full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

Advertisement

Mendes has also directed 1917, Skyfall and American Beauty.

The films are being financed and distributed by Sony Pictures, and will be released in cinemas in 2027.

So today, we’re asking: Which Beatle would you most like to watch a film about?

