#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 26 August 2021
Advertisement

‘World’s most expensive’ whisky miniature fetches £6,440 (€7,500) at auction

The Springbank 1919 was part of a collection that sold for £56,732.95 (€66,400)

By Press Association Thursday 26 Aug 2021, 10:31 PM
24 minutes ago 3,290 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5532902
Image: PA
Image: PA

A 50ML BOTTLE of whisky has sold for £6,440 (€7,500), making it said to be the most expensive miniature ever sold at auction.

The Springbank single malt, distilled in 1919, was one of more than 400 bottles from a collection that sold for £56,732.95 (€66,400) after commission.

Just 24 full-size 700ml bottles were produced at the distillery in 1970 and it was once in the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s most expensive whisky.

Whisky collector and co-founder of the online whisky retailer The Whisky Exchange, Sukhinder Singh, put together the collection over four decades.

He said: “I am extremely pleased that after 40 years of collecting these miniatures they have found their way into other collections around the world.

“Ten miniatures from my collection reached prices of £1,000 (€1,165) or more including the Springbank 1919, which achieved £6,440 (€7,500), breaking the record for the highest price ever paid for a miniature.

“I am thrilled to see that interest in miniature collecting is at an all-time high as it’s something I fell in love with four decades ago.”

Other stand-out miniatures from the sale via online auction site Whisky Auction include a rare 1940s Glenfiddich Special with box, which went for £2,350 (€3,000), and a Macallan Spiral Label from the 1970s that sold for £2,185 (€2,546).

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Singh decided to sell a large proportion of his collection to make room for future purchases, keeping just one bottle from each distillery to go on display.

Isabel Graham-Yooll, auction director at Whisky Auction said: “We have seen a wonderful renaissance in the appreciation of rare whisky miniatures.

“Bidders are willing to pay what seems like a lot of money for tiny bottles of whisky but it is the opportunity to taste a piece of history – particularly when standard 70cl or 75cl formats have become inaccessible for many enthusiasts to buy.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie