Wednesday 17 March 2021
Virtual St Patrick's Day shamrock ceremony to take place between Taoiseach and US President

The Taoiseach will stay put in Government Buildings this year, and won’t be in the White House.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 17 Mar 2021, 6:15 AM
Image: Brian Lawless
Image: Brian Lawless

leo-varadkar-visit-to-us-day-2 Source: Brian Lawless

A BOWL OF shamrocks will be presented to US president Joe Biden today in a virtual meeting held with the Taoiseach this afternoon.

The crystal bowl, which was made by Criostal na Rinne in County Waterford, is already at the White House after being delivered by Irish Embassy staff last week. 

The shamrock bowl will be placed on President Joe Biden’s desk during his virtual St Patrick’s Day meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin. 

Speaking yesterday evening, the Taoiseach said he will discuss the fight against Covid-19, as well as production and global supply chain issues as regards vaccine roll out. 

Martin would not be drawn on whether he would ask the US president for the use of their spare vaccines. The Taoiseach has confirmed Ireland has spoken to other countries about vaccine supplies.

Brexit will also be discussed, with the Taoiseach stating he will thank him personally for his unstinting support for Ireland over many years, including his support for Ireland in the Brexit negotiations.

The Taoiseach said he will also discuss the issue of Irish immigrants in the US, focusing particularly on the E3 Visa issue.

As is the usual tradition, the Taoiseach will also meet Vice-President Kamala Harris as well as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

During the day, the Taoiseach will also participate in a memorial to John Hume and will meet with the Congressional Friends of Ireland Caucus.

After meeting with the Taoiseach, Biden will also hold a bilateral meeting with First Minister for Northern Ireland Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

