Poll: Who will be getting your number one vote on the ballot paper?

THE POLLS FOR the 2020 general election have opened, and voters across the country will be casting their ballots until 10pm tonight.

Whether you vote all the way down the ballot paper or not (we tackled this issue here), every voter gets to choose which party or independent receives their number one preference.

Many will have decided long ago who to vote for, some might still be on the fence. Our candidate database will give you further information on the choices in your constituency.

There is only room for so many poll options, so feel free to discuss further in the comments below.

Today we’re asking: Who will be getting your number one vote on the ballot paper?

