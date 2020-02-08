This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Who will be getting your number one vote on the ballot paper?

Voting is already underway, but who will get your first preference today?

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 8 Feb 2020, 9:26 AM
By Orla Dwyer Saturday 8 Feb 2020, 9:26 AM
https://jrnl.ie/4997943
Image: RollinsNews.ie
Image: RollinsNews.ie

THE POLLS FOR the 2020 general election have opened, and voters across the country will be casting their ballots until 10pm tonight. 

Whether you vote all the way down the ballot paper or not (we tackled this issue here), every voter gets to choose which party or independent receives their number one preference. 

Many will have decided long ago who to vote for, some might still be on the fence. Our candidate database will give you further information on the choices in your constituency. 

There is only room for so many poll options, so feel free to discuss further in the comments below.

Today we’re asking: Who will be getting your number one vote on the ballot paper? 


Poll Results:

Sinn Féin (126)
Fine Gael (55)
Fianna Fáil (50)
Green Party (43)
Independents/other (40)
Social Democrats (26)
Labour (11)
Solidarity - People Before Profit (9)








About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie