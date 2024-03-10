Who's nominated? How do I watch? Everything you need to know about tonight's Oscars

WE ARE JUST hours away from the 96th Academy Awards, and Irish audiences will want to know where they can watch and who they should be looking out for.

The Oscars, which are held in Beverly Hills, will kick off at 4pm California time (11pm Irish time).

An edited version of the ceremony will screen on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player at 9:35pm on 11 March.

On this side of the Atlantic, ITV (and UTV) will be broadcasting it live – with coverage helmed by Jonathan Ross.

The Academy will be posting live updates on X - and the official Oscar website has other info on how to follow all the action.

On the red carpet, actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough will be chatting to the movie stars to hear about their projects, and no doubt calm some pre-Oscars jitters.

It’s late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel’s fourth time hosting the awards, having done the honours in 2017, 2018 and 2023.

Representing Ireland…

Cillian Murphy jetted off to Los Angeles on Wednesday in advance of the awards show, where he’s nominated for best actor for his role in Oppenheimer.

He already scooped Best Actor at the Baftas and the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier in the season, which can be indicators of Oscars success.

The Cork actor was pictured boarding an Aer Lingus flight during the week. Also making the trip over were members of the crew and production of Poor Things, a film produced by Irish company Element Pictures.

The movie, starring Emma Stone, ranks second in terms of Oscar nominations and is up for a whopping 11 Academy Awards.

Irish cinematographer Robbie Ryan is among those nominated for Poor Things.

Andrew Lowe, co-CEO and founder of Element Pictures and producer of ‘Poor Things’, as he checks in for his flight ahead of the Academy Awards Naoise Culhane Naoise Culhane

The other favourites

Oppenheimer is also nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Adapted Screenplay, and a ream of other production awards.

Murphy’s co-stars Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr are nominated for their supporting roles.

The total Irish box office revenue for the movie hit €101 million last year, helped in a large part by the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon.

Barbie is also expected to clean up. While Margot Robbie, who played the complex plastic doll, controversially did not get nominated for Best Actress, her co-star America Ferrara is recognised for her supporting role.

Other ones to watch at this year’s awards are Maestro, Anatomy of a Fall and Killer of the Flower Moon.

Lily Gladstone, who played the lead role in Killers of the Flower Moon, a historical drama about the murders of Native Americans, is a favourite for Best Actress. The Martin Scorsese-directed film also received nine other nominations, and will provide stiff competition for Oppenheimer for Best Picture.

Maestro, starring Bradley Cooper, received seven nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Cooper), and Best Actress (Carey Mulligan). The film is a romantic drama, based on the lives of American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre. Biographical films often do well at the Academy Awards.

Anatomy of a Fall, a French legal thriller, is one of the best-reviewed movies of 2023, and is sitting on five Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Directing.