The Explainer: Why is Ireland so obsessed with Garth Brooks?

IT’S JUST ONE day until Garth Brooks plays his first of five gigs at Croke Park.
It’s a gig over seven years in the making, as his first attempt to do a string of gigs in 2014 failed amid a media storm.
But in the interim, his fandom didn’t wane – the gigs sold out within hours.
Why is Ireland so into Garth Brooks, and what do these gigs mean to him?
To explain, on this week’s show politics reporter Christina Finn talks presenter Michelle Hennessy through the ill-fated 2014 gigs and how this year’s ones got the go-ahead. And Alan Corr of RTE.ie talks us through Brooks’ career and why he connects with Ireland so much.
Listen to The Explainer
Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud
This episode was put together by presenter Michelle Hennessy, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.
