Poll: Will you watch the Gladiators reboot?

THE SATURDAY NIGHT television staple from the 1990s, Gladiators, is making a comeback.

The iconic game show made its debut on ITV in 1992 and ran for eight seasons until it came to an end in 2000. You may remember Wolf, Cobra and Jet, but the new series promises a “new generation of superhuman” who will compete “in the ultimate test of speed and strength”

The show was briefly resurrected by Sky in 2008, but the revival was short-lived, lasting just two seasons before disappearing off the airwaves again.

The BBC reboot will run for 11 hour-long episodes and promises brand new games as well as bringing back “fan-favourite The Eliminator”. Bradley Walsh, best known as the host for The Chase, will host Gladiators along with his son Barney.

Will the latest revival be as successful? Time will tell, but today we’re asking, will you watch the Gladiators reboot?

