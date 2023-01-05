Status Yellow wind warning comes into effect for Mayo as gusts to reach 100 Km/hr

MET ÉIREANN HAVE put a Status Yellow warning in place for Co Mayo from 10.30am to 2pm today as strong southwest winds have been forecast with gusts of up to 100 Km/hr.

Gale force winds are also expected off the west coast today and tomorrow although weather on the mainland will be milder with some rain this evening.

Today will be cloudy with some showers at approximately 5pm and highest temperatures of 12 to 13 degrees.

Fresh to strong, gusty southwest winds will be strongest in western parts of Connacht and Ulster.

Tomorrow will also be cloudy for the majority of the day, with temperatures of 10 degrees and showers beginning shortly before midnight that will last into early Saturday morning.

Midday on Saturday is predicted to be sunny with top temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees.