Wind warnings in place for 8 counties as cold and wintry conditions on the way

STATUS YELLOW WIND warnings are in place for eight counties around the country this morning.

A wind warning for Wexford, Cork and Waterford is in place until 2pm this afternoon.

Kerry has a wind warning in place until midday today, while Wicklow’s warning is in place until 4pm.

The final wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway and Mayo. This will remain in place until 8pm this evening.

In the above counties, Met Éireann has warned that there will be south to southeast winds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, strongest on coasts and hills.

There will be a risk of coastal flooding around periods of high tides.

Looking at the general forecast, outbreaks of rain are forecast this morning, which will be heaving at times.

There will be a clearance of bright spells and scattered showers from the southwest in the afternoon.

Top temperatures will range between 8 to 11 degrees.

Rain showers are expected to spread from the west early tonight, but it will later become mainly dry again with clear spells.

Temperatures are to drop as low as -1 degrees with from away from the west coast.

Sunny spells and scattered showers are forecast tomorrow, some of which will possibly be wintry on higher ground.

Tomorrow night is due to be very cold with a widespread sharp to severe frost under clear skies. Minimum temperatures of -4 to 0 degrees are forecast.