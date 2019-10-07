€2.5m EuroMillions ticket sold in Dublin shop - but the winner is yet to be found

A WINNING EUROMILLIONS ticket with a prize of over €2.5 million was sold in a SuperValu shop in Donabate, Co Dublin.

The Match 5 + One Lucky Star winning ticket was sold on 3 October at Kane’s/McCartney’s SuperValu in the seaside town in Dublin. The win is part of the €190 million EuroMillions draw last Friday night.

The quick pick ticket fell one lucky star number (numbered between one and 12) short of winning the €190 million jackpot, which would have been one of the biggest ever lottery jackpot prize wins in Europe.

The ticketholder has yet to be found and the National Lottery has issued a fresh appeal for people in North County Dublin to check their tickets.

Tomorrow night’s €190 million jackpot has rolled over from five draws at this sum of money. The current jackpot has been rolling over since July and for the first time in the history of the game, the jackpot is guaranteed to be won or shared at lower prize tiers.

So if there is no winner of the €190 million jackpot tomorrow, the full value of the win will flow down to the next prize tier.

“While the €190 million jackpot on offer is truly life changing, the additional prize excess which will flow down to lower prize tiers could create even more multi-millionaires in Ireland on Tuesday night,” said a National Lottery spokesperson.