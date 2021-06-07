#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 7 June 2021
Campaigners in Minneapolis continue with a fourth night of protests after shooting death

Winston Boogie Smith Jr died after being shot by members of a US Marshals task force.

By Press Association Monday 7 Jun 2021, 2:55 PM
1 hour ago
PROTESTERS TOOK TO the streets for a fourth consecutive night in the city of Minneapolis over the shooting death of a black man by members of a US Marshals task force.

Crowds marched on Sunday evening in response to Thursday’s fatal shooting of 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith Jr in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighbourhood.

Officers stood watch during the demonstrations.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests stemming from yesterday’s protests.

Authorities said on Friday that Smith was wanted on a weapons violation and fired a gun before two deputies shot him while he was inside a parked vehicle.

Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest him on a warrant for allegedly being a felon in possession of a gun.

Family and friends described Smith as a father of three who was often harassed by police.

They are demanding transparency in the investigation and have asked that anyone who might have video footage to come forward.

Earlier protests over the weekend led to arrests.

The night after the shooting, some people vandalised buildings and stole from businesses.

The fatal shooting comes as Minneapolis has been on edge since the death of George Floyd just over a year ago, and the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by an officer in nearby Brooklyn Centre in April.

Press Association

