Kinnego, Lough Neagh, County Armagh, frozen over yesterday Alamy
Met Éireann

Wintery weather showing no let up as cold weekend forecast

A yellow ice warning is in place in Northern counties this morning, and motorists across the island are advised to take extra care on potentially icy roads.
1 hour ago

WINTERY WEATHER WILL continue throughout the weekend, as cold temperatures show no let up, Met Éireann has said.

This morning will be cold and frosty with icy stretches, but showers are to dry up, making for a sunny morning across the country.

Clouds will develop in the west i the afternoon, with southwesterly winds increasing.

Temperatures will reach highs of 3 to 7 degrees.

Tonight will be cloudy with rain returning in the west and spreading eastwards across the country overnight.

After a cold start, it will turn milder with the rain as temperatures rise to between 4 and 7 degrees throughout the night. Blustery southerly winds are also expected.

Saturday will be a much milder day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Some dry spells will develop in the afternoon but a more persistent spell of rain will spread from the west again tomorrow evening.

It is to be noticeably windier, the national forecaster says, with fresh to strong southerly winds and highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

