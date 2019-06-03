Witness appeal after woman killed following single-vehicle collision in Howth

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING this morning for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision yesterday in Howth, Co Dublin.

They said that at approximately 3.20pm yesterday afternoon (2 June), a single-vehicle collision occurred on Windgate Road, Howth.

The female driver, who was in her late 70s, was the sole occupant of the car and was driving when the vehicle collided with a pillar of a house. She was seriously injured and removed to Beaumont Hospital, where she passed away in the early hours of this morning.

Garda forensic collision investigators and scenes of crime officers were at the scene and examined the crash site. The road was closed but has since reopened.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them at Raheny Garda Station on 01 – 6664300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.