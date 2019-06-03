This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 3 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Witness appeal after woman killed following single-vehicle collision in Howth

The incident occurred at 3.20pm yesterday on Windgate Road, when the car collided with the pillar of a house.

By Aoife Barry Monday 3 Jun 2019, 8:45 AM
57 minutes ago 6,902 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4666012
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING this morning for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision yesterday in Howth, Co Dublin.

They said that at approximately 3.20pm yesterday afternoon (2 June), a single-vehicle collision occurred on Windgate Road, Howth.

The female driver, who was in her late 70s, was the sole occupant of the car and was driving when the vehicle collided with a pillar of a house. She was seriously injured and removed to Beaumont Hospital, where she passed away in the early hours of this morning.

Garda forensic collision investigators and scenes of crime officers were at the scene and examined the crash site. The road was closed but has since reopened.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them at Raheny Garda Station on 01 – 6664300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie