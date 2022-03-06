Two pedestrians hospitalised following collision in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Dublin last night that left two pedestrians hospitalised.

After 8.40pm, gardaí attended the scene of the collision involving two cars and two pedestrians on Drumfinn Road in Ballyfermot.

The two pedestrians, a man and woman both aged in their 50s, were taken to St James’s Hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

Gardaí said the two cars collided at the junction of Drumfinn Road and Drumfinn Avenue before one of the vehicles lost control and struck the two pedestrians who were walking on the footpath.

Any person who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact gardaí, and any road users who were travelling in the area who may have camera footage are also asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information can contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.