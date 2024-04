GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses to come forward following a serious assault on a well-known Muslim cleric in Tallaght in February.

Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, chief imam of the Islamic Centre of Ireland and chairman of the Irish Muslim Peace and Integration Council, said he was the victim of a “deliberate hate crime attack”, for which he was hospitalised.

He previously told The Journal that two men had scheduled a meeting with him prior to the incident.

“Upon arriving and coming out of the car, I was attacked from behind,” he said.

“I don’t remember anything after it until I was in my car driving seat disorientated, and an Irish lady and two men were helping me to recover and had called gardaí and an ambulance.”

Al-Qadri, who has lived in Ireland for 21 years, thanked the people who helped him.

The incident happened at around 8.40pm on 15 February. The assailants fled on foot after the attack, a statement from the Garda Press Office said.

Gardaí have today renewed an appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Additionally, individuals with camera footage from the area at the time are encouraged to provide it to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Crime Unit at Tallaght Garda Station at 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line via 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Dr Al-Qadri earlier this month confirmed he is running as an MEP candidate in the Dublin constituency in the upcoming European elections.