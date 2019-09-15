Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious assault in Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED again for witnesses after a man in his 40s was left in a critical condition following an assault in Cork city on Thursday.

The assault took place on Patrick Stret in Cork, close to the junction with Academy Street, just after 9pm on Thursday evening.

The man, who was taken to Cork University Hospital, remains in a serious condition. No arrests have been made so far in the investigation.

Speaking at Anglesea Street Garda Station today, Superintendent Michael Comyns said that Gardaí are “particularly anxious to speak to the occupants of several cars which were on Patrick Street at the time of the assault”.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the area from 8.30pm to 9.30pm to contact them.

Anyone with mobile phone or dash cam footage is also being asked to come forward.

Gardaí at Anglesea street garda station can be contacted on 021 4522000 or at the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.