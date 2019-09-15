This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 15 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious assault in Cork

The assault happened in Cork city on Thursday.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 3:12 PM
45 minutes ago 2,859 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4810527
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED again for witnesses after a man in his 40s was left in a critical condition following an assault in Cork city on Thursday. 

The assault took place on Patrick Stret in Cork, close to the junction with Academy Street, just after 9pm on Thursday evening. 

The man, who was taken to Cork University Hospital, remains in a serious condition. No arrests have been made so far in the investigation. 

Speaking at Anglesea Street Garda Station today, Superintendent Michael Comyns said that Gardaí are “particularly anxious to speak to the occupants of several cars which were on Patrick Street at the time of the assault”. 

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the area from 8.30pm to 9.30pm to contact them. 

Anyone with mobile phone or dash cam footage is also being asked to come forward. 

Gardaí at Anglesea street garda station can be contacted on 021 4522000 or at the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie