Woman (20s) becomes seventh person to die on Irish roads this week

A YOUNG WOMAN has died in a collision in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

The incident, which occurred N56 Road at Illistrin, involved a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.

She is the third person to die on Irish roads today. Earlier, a woman in her 80s was pronounced dead after a collision in Co Meath. A man in his 30s died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Mayo.

Seven people have been killed in road traffic collisions in the first five days of this year.

Last year saw a 19% increase in road deaths compared to 2022, with 184 people killed on Irish roads in 2023.

There were 155 road deaths in 2022.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to today’s collision in Donegal to come forward.

The N56 road is currently closed between Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene will take place tomorrow morning and the road will remain closed until then.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N56 in the Illistrin area between 6pm and 7:15pm this evening are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda station on 074 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.