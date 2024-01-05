Sixth fatal crash this week as woman (80s) dies in Co Meath collision

A WOMAN HAS died in a collision in Batterstown, Co Meath, involving a car and a minibus amid rising road deaths.

Emergency services attended the scene of the crash, which occurred on the R156 at Scarriff Bridge at around 12 noon today.

The female driver, who was in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is the sixth death on Irish roads this week alone, with others in Mayo, Kerry, Cavan and two in Kildare.

Last year saw a 19% increase in road deaths compared to 2022, with 184 people killed on Irish roads in 2023.

There were 155 road deaths in 2022.

The woman’s body has since been removed from the scene, which is preserved for technical examination by gardaí. The road is currently closed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision in Meath today to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area between 11.15am and 12.15pm today, Friday, 5 January 2024, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.