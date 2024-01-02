Witness appeal after young man dies in car crash in Kildare

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a single-vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Curraghfarm in Co Kildare on New Year’s Day.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted at approximately 8.45pm yesterday after a car travelling westbound on the M7 between Junction 12 (Newbridge) and 13 (Kildare) left the motorway and struck a raised grass bank.

One of the passengers in the car, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver, a man also aged in his 20s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital in Dublin. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Advertisement

Two additional passengers, also men in their 20s, did not require immediate hospital treatment.

The M7 westbound is currently closed between Junction 12 and Junction 13 to facilitate a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and who were travelling on the M7 between J12 and J13 at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.