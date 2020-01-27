Woman (30s) charged in connection with fatal stabbing in Wexford

A WOMAN IN her 30s has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing a 33-year-old man in Co Wexford on Sunday morning.
Philip Doyle was discovered in the front garden of a house with apparent stab wounds. He was treated by Gardaí and Emergency Services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
A woman in her 30s was arrested by Gardaí and subsequently charged.
She is due to appear at Gorey District Court this evening.
Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.
