Woman in her 30s charged in relation to aggravated burglary in Dublin

A WOMAN IN her 30s has been arrested in relation to an aggravated burglary at an apartment in Clongriffin, Dublin 13.

At around 6.40pm yesterday, the woman broke into an apartment in the Railway Road area, armed with a knife.

The woman then fled the scene when disturbed.

No injuries were sustained.

The woman was later located by Gardaí. She was arrested and taken to Coolock Garda Station.

She has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court 4, today at around 10.30am.