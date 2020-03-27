This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 27 March, 2020
Woman in her 30s charged in relation to aggravated burglary in Dublin

The incident took place in an apartment in Clongriffin at 6.40pm yesterday.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 27 Mar 2020, 8:26 AM
https://jrnl.ie/5059236
Image: PA

A WOMAN IN her 30s has been arrested in relation to an aggravated burglary at an apartment in Clongriffin, Dublin 13.

At around 6.40pm yesterday, the woman broke into an apartment in the Railway Road area, armed with a knife.

The woman then fled the scene when disturbed.

No injuries were sustained.

The woman was later located by Gardaí. She was arrested and taken to Coolock Garda Station.

She has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court 4, today at around 10.30am.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

