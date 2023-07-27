Woman arrested after carjacking and assault on driver near Phoenix Park

A WOMAN HAS been arrested following a carjacking near Phoenix Park yesterday morning.

The incident occured on Military Road near the park at approximately 6:20am on Wednesday 26 July.

The driver of the vehicle, a male in his 60s, was assaulted during the course of this incident and taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman, who is in her late 20s, was arrested yesterday evening in connection with this incident. She is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in a Dublin city Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cabra Garda station on 01 666 7400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.