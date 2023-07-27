Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 27 July 2023 Dublin: 21°C
Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
# Carjacking
Woman arrested after carjacking and assault on driver near Phoenix Park
The driver of the vehicle, a male in his 60s, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
9.8k
14
1 hour ago

A WOMAN HAS been arrested following a carjacking near Phoenix Park yesterday morning.

The incident occured on Military Road near the park at approximately 6:20am on Wednesday 26 July.

The driver of the vehicle, a male in his 60s, was assaulted during the course of this incident and taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman, who is in her late 20s, was arrested yesterday evening in connection with this incident. She is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in a Dublin city Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cabra Garda station on 01 666 7400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
14
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     