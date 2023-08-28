Advertisement

Monday 28 August 2023
Alamy Stock Photo
# Donegal
Woman (20s) arrested over alleged fatal assault of man in at Sliabh Liag in June
She is currently being detained at a garda station in Donegal under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
58 minutes ago

A WOMAN HAS been arrested over the alleged fatal assault of a man in Co Donegal in June. 

The incident took place in the Sliabh Liag / Killybegs area of the county some time between 24 and 25 June. 

Gardaí have arrested a woman, aged in her 20s, in relation to the incident. 

She is currently being detained at a garda station in Donegal under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

The body of a man, Robert Wilkin who was in his 60s and from Northern Ireland, was recovered from the water off the cliffside at Sliabh Liag in early July. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
