Woman (20s) arrested over alleged fatal assault of man in at Sliabh Liag in June

A WOMAN HAS been arrested over the alleged fatal assault of a man in Co Donegal in June.
The incident took place in the Sliabh Liag / Killybegs area of the county some time between 24 and 25 June.
Gardaí have arrested a woman, aged in her 20s, in relation to the incident.
She is currently being detained at a garda station in Donegal under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
The body of a man, Robert Wilkin who was in his 60s and from Northern Ireland, was recovered from the water off the cliffside at Sliabh Liag in early July.
