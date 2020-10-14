Woman (30s) arrested after €89,000 worth of cocaine and ecstasy seized in Dublin

A WOMAN IN her 30s has been arrested after an estimated €89,000 worth of ecstasy and cocaine was seized in Dublin.

The seizure was made following a search at a property in the Woodford area of Clondalkin at around 7.20pm yesterday.

During the course of the search, an estimated €71,000 worth of ecstasy and an estimated €18,000 worth of cocaine was seized by gardaí.

The woman was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Ballyfermot garda station, where she can be held for up to seven days.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.