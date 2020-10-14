#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 14 October 2020
Woman (30s) arrested after €89,000 worth of cocaine and ecstasy seized in Dublin

The seizure was made during a search in Clondalkin last night.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 14 Oct 2020, 12:19 PM
57 minutes ago
Image: Brian Lawless/PA
Image: Brian Lawless/PA

A WOMAN IN her 30s has been arrested after an estimated €89,000 worth of ecstasy and cocaine was seized in Dublin.

The seizure was made following a search at a property in the Woodford area of Clondalkin at around 7.20pm yesterday.

During the course of the search, an estimated €71,000 worth of ecstasy and an estimated  €18,000 worth of cocaine was seized by gardaí.

The woman was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Ballyfermot garda station, where she can be held for up to seven days.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Stephen McDermott
