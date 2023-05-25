Advertisement

Thursday 25 May 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Anthony Keegan and Eoin O'Connor
# Extradition
Woman arrested after being extradited from South Africa over murders of two men in 2014
She is due to apppear before a special sitting of Trim District Court at 8.30pm this evening.
968
0
13 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a woman in relation to the murder of two men in 2014 following an extradition operation from South Africa. 

The 42-year-old woman was arrested in Bloemfontein on 5 October 2022 by the Hawks, a priority crimes unit within the South African police, after Interpol issued a warrant for her arrest.

She was detained in connection with the murders of Eoin O’Connor and Anthony Keegan in 2014. 

Gardaí arrested the woman today after she was extradited from South Africa. 

She is due to apppear before a special sitting of Trim District Court at 8.30pm this evening. 

Eoin O’Connor and Anthony Keegan, both from Coolock in Dublin, were last seen on 22 April 2014.

Their bodies were found at Inchicup island at Lough Sheelin on the Cavan/Meath border on 26 May 2014. The two friends had been shot dead. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
