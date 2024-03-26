Advertisement
Detector dog Maggie with 15kg herbal cannabis seizure at Dublin Airport Revenue
Toronto flight

Woman arrested after €300,000 of herbal cannabis discovered in luggage at Dublin Airport

The drugs were discovered vacuum-packed inside the luggage of a passenger who has disembarked a flight from Toronto.
1 hour ago

A WOMAN HAS been arrested after an estimated €300,000 worth of herbal cannabis was seized in Dublin Airport.

The seizure was made by Revenue officers earlier today, when 15 kilograms of herbal cannabis was discovered vacuum-packed inside the luggage of a passenger who has disembarked a flight from Toronto, Canada.

Detector dog Maggie assisted with the seizure.

A woman in her 30s was subsequently arrested by gardaí and is currently detained at a Dublin Garda Station.

Spokespeople for Revenue and the gardaí says investigations are ongoing.

