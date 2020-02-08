Woman dressed as celery ejected from Kerry polling station

A WOMAN DRESSED as celery was ejected from a polling station in Kilgarvan, Kerry, early this morning as she attempted to accompany the TD Danny Healy Rae into vote in his home village.

The woman in her 40s accompanied by a man had been waiting outside the primary school in the village before the station opened at 7am.

Around fifty of the Healy Rae team had also arrived.

First in to vote was Johnny Healy Rae, county councillor, followed by his father Danny the TD and Michael the TD.

The presiding officer handled the situation well, county registrar Padraig Burke said.

Gardai were at the scene.

It appears the pair are vegan and involved in anti meat-eating campaigns.

Speaking afterwards Johnny Healy Rae said:

“I have no meas on celery- there’s no meat in it.”

Mr Burke said gardai had identified the protestors and were on the alert.