Woman charged after being arrested during King Charles III’s proclamation in Edinburgh

A WOMAN WHO was arrested during the accession proclamation for King Charles III in Edinburgh yesterday has been charged.

Police Scotland said the 22-year-old woman is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

The woman was arrested outside St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, yesterday in connection with “a breach of the peace”, a police spokesperson said.

“She was charged and was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”

A procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral is due to take place later today.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.