Thursday 22 September 2022
Woman charged in connection with deaths of two children in Westmeath car fire

The incident took place on 9 September in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 22 Sep 2022, 7:40 PM
A WOMAN HAS been charged after being arrested in connection with the deaths of two children following a car fire in Co Westmeath on 9 September. 

Two-year-old Mikey Denanny and five-year-old Thelma Dennany died in the incident.

The car was discovered on a rural road at Lackan, Multyfarnham shortly after 4pm on Friday, 9 September in the Multyfarnham area, where gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

Gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two children in the fire arrested a woman aged in her 40s yesterday. 

She was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the midlands. 

Gardaí have confirmed that they have now charged the woman. 

She is set to appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court at 8pm this evening. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

