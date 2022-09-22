Woman charged in connection with deaths of two children in Westmeath car fire

A WOMAN HAS been charged after being arrested in connection with the deaths of two children following a car fire in Co Westmeath on 9 September.

Two-year-old Mikey Denanny and five-year-old Thelma Dennany died in the incident.

The car was discovered on a rural road at Lackan, Multyfarnham shortly after 4pm on Friday, 9 September in the Multyfarnham area, where gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

Gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two children in the fire arrested a woman aged in her 40s yesterday.

She was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the midlands.

Gardaí have confirmed that they have now charged the woman.

She is set to appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court at 8pm this evening.

