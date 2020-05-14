This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 14 May, 2020
Woman due in court charged in connection with fatal stabbing of 33-year-old man

The incident happened in Gorey, Co Wexford in January of this year.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 14 May 2020, 5:06 PM
20 minutes ago 1,592 Views No Comments
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A WOMAN IS due to appear in court this evening charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Co Wexford in January. 

Shortly before 2am on 26 January, gardaí received reports of an incident at a house in Ramsgate Village in Gorey. 

On arrival, a 33-year-old man was discovered in the front garden of a house with apparent stab wounds. 

He was treated by gardaí and emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. 

Investigating gardaí this afternoon arrested a woman in her 30s. 

She is due to appear before a sitting of Wexford District Court at 5.15pm this evening charged in connection with the case. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

Hayley Halpin
