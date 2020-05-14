Woman due in court charged in connection with fatal stabbing of 33-year-old man

A WOMAN IS due to appear in court this evening charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Co Wexford in January.

Shortly before 2am on 26 January, gardaí received reports of an incident at a house in Ramsgate Village in Gorey.

On arrival, a 33-year-old man was discovered in the front garden of a house with apparent stab wounds.

He was treated by gardaí and emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Investigating gardaí this afternoon arrested a woman in her 30s.

She is due to appear before a sitting of Wexford District Court at 5.15pm this evening charged in connection with the case.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.